ADVERTISEMENT

By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has passed into law 2021 appropriation bill of N115, 722, 814, 643.31k only.

Meanwhile, the house has jacked up the 2021 budget by N2.8billion from the N112.92billion presented to it for consideration and approval by Gov. Abdullahi Sule .

The Speaker of the House Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced the passage of the bill into law during the House proceedings in Lafia yesterday.

He appreciated members for supporting and given their much needed cooperation to allow the bill passed into third reading.

“It is very salient for the House to review some allocations due to their importance for example under the Nasarawa State University, the introduction of Engineering and medical school cause the increase of their allocation .

“This and many other factors necessitated the increase.

” A Bill for a law to Authorize the issue Out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the state (Appropriation) the sum of N115, 722, 814, 643.31k only for the services of Nasarawa State Government for the period of 12 months.

” Commencing from 1st January, 2021 and ending 31st December, 2021 read for the third term and passed.

” N53, 464,156, 917 only as recurrent expenditure and N55, 240,925,695 only as capital expenditure.

” The sum of N7,017,732,031 only as Consolidated Revenue funds Charges, he said.

The speaker directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for governor’s assent.

Earlier, Hon Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House moved a motion for the passage of the bill into law.

Hon Danladi Jatau, the Minority Leader of the House seconded the motion.

The House unanimously passed the bill into law.

It would be recalled that on Nov. 17, 2020. Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has presented the 2021 budget proposal of N112. 92 billion to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval.