Nasarawa State House of Assembly (NSHA) says that the House has passed 237 bills into law, while 445 resolutions were passed in the last 23 years.

The chairman, House committee on Information, Hon Mohammed Adamu Omadefu (APC-Keana) made the disclosure while briefing newsmen yesterday in Lafia ahead of the official unveiling of the House 2022 compendium, 26 years after the creation of the from the defunct Plateau state.

He said the unveiling of the compendium which would take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 would acquit the people of the state on the House activities since its official inauguration on 6th June, 1999.

Onadefu said so far, the journey of the assembly is good, adding that the development witnessed across the state was as a result of the bills and resolutions passed and other activities of the House in support of the state government.

According to him’ “the state assembly is ready to launch its 2022 compendium by Wednesday, Oct.12, 2022 by 11am at Ta’al conference hotel, Lafia with titled tagged, The Journey So Far, from 1999 to 2022.