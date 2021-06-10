As members of the 6th Nasarawa State House of Assembly clock two years in office, the speaker, Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has assured the people of the state that the legislature will continue to pass bills and resolutions that will positively affect their lives.

Abdullahi said the passage of 29 bills and 44 resolutions during the period under review were as a result of hard work and commitment of the members of the House.

He stated this at the occasion of the end of the second session of the sixth Assembly yesterday in Lafia, the state capital.

“As you are all aware, today marks the end of the second session of this assembly.

“Indeed, our performance within the past two years revealed a deliberate strategy to reposition the critical institutions of the state so that good governance will be engendered.

“Both public and private member bills went through the critical process of passage where members took a forensic look at the various provisions of the legal instruments.

“So far, we have been able to pass 29 bills into law while resolutions totaling 44 have seen the light of the day. This is refreshing development. Indeed. I am confident that before the end of our 4- year mandate, our records will surpass the previous assemblies.”