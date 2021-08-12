Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed into law a “Bill for a Law to Repeal and Re-Enact the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Financial Management Law 2021 and for Other Related Matters.”

The bill was passed after Tanko Tunga, the majority leader of the House moved a motion to that effect during the House proceedings in Lafia, yesterday.

The speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, said the financial autonomy of the legislature was to ensure transparency, accountability and good governance in the state.

“The purpose of the bill is to grant real financial autonomy to the state House of Assembly.

“This is our bill. I appreciate you all for your commitment to enable the bill sees the light of the day,” he said.

Balarabe Abdullahi directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for Governor Sule’s assent.

Earlier, Tunga, the majority leader of the House moved a motion for the bill to scale third reading.

Luka Iliya Zhekaba, the deputy minority leader of the House, seconded the motion.