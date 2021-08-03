Nasarawa State House of Assembly has directed its House Committee on Education, Science and Technology to investigate the purported employment of 366 secondary school teachers by the office of the state Accountant General.

Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, gave the directive after Daniel Ogazi, the chairman, House Committee on Education, Science and Technology raised the issue on matters of public interest during the House proceedings yesterday in Lafia.

The speaker said that thorough investigation into the alleged employment of teachers would enable the House to know the true position of the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to appreciate Hon Daniel Ogazi for bringing this matter of public importance. This House will not fold its hands on matter of this magnitude.

“It is in view of this that I direct that the House Committee on Education, Science and Technology to carry out thorough investigation.

“You are to invite all those involved for questioning and report back to the House within three weeks,” he said.

Earlier, Hon Daniel Ogazi, the chairman, House Committee on Education, Science and Technology while raising the matter said that the purported employment emanated from the office of the state Accountant General.