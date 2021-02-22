ADVERTISEMENT

By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has summoned the state Independent Electoral Commission ( NASIEC) to appear before the House Committee on NASIEC on Wednesday, 24th Feb., 2021 to furnish the house on its level of preparations as well as the definite date for the conduct of local government council election in the state.

This, the House said, was to ensure smooth transition from democratically elected council officials to democratically elected council officials in the interest of peace.

Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, gave the directive after Hon Daniel Ogazi (APC- Kokona East) , the Deputy Majority Leader of the House brought the issue under the Matters of public importance during the House proceedings in Lafia Monday.

The Speaker said it is necessary and important for the state electoral body to brief the house on the definite date as people of the state are asking questions.

” This is an important issue that have to do with our state, have to do with our people as local government election is key to the lives of our people.

” It is in view of this, that we are directing NASIEC to appear before the House standing committee on NASIEC on Wednesday, 24th February, 2021 by 10 am to brief the House on its preparedness on the conduct of the local government election in the state,” he said.

Earlier, Hon Daniel Ogazi ( APC- Kokona East) while moving a motion to that effect called on his colleagues to support his motion to enable NASIEC to brief the House on the level of its preparedness towards the conduct of the local government council election in the state.

“Local Government administration is the closest government to the people at the grassroots.

” We need to summon NASIEC to brief us on its level of preparedness and definite date for the conduct of the local government election in the state.

“This will enable us to feed our people at the grassroots as their representatives on when local government election in the state will be conducted,because people are asking questions,Ogazi said

Hon Mohammed Ibrahim Muluku ( APC- Nassarawa Eggon East) supported Ogazi’s motion, adding that people at the grassroots would be happy to know the definite date for the conduct of the local government election in the state.

On their parts, Hon Yakubu Azara ( APC- Awe South) , Hon David Maiyaki ( PDP- Karu/ Gitata) and Hon Musa Iyimoga( ZLP- Doma North) all spoke in favour on the need to summon NASIEC to brief the House on the conduct of the local government election in the state.

They have supported their views by making a case to adequate plans made by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) for the conduct of the 2023 general election in the country which is well known to everybody.

In the same vein, the House slated 10th May, 2021 for the passage into law a Bill for a Law to Establish Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Nasarawa State and for other Matters Related Thereto.

The speaker slated the date after Hon Tanko Tunga ( APC- Awe North) , the Majoirty Leader of the House moved a motion for the adoption of the report of the House Standing Committee on Health on the bill which was seconded by Hon Danladi Jatau ( PDP- Kokona West) , the Minority Leader of the House.

During the sitting,the Speaker also lauded Governor Abdullahi Sule for directing the state ministry of environment that carried out fumigation in the house to ensure safety of members,staff and visitors to the house.