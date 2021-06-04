The Nasarawa State government, has commenced the payment of the new national minimum wage of N30,000 with only civil servants from level 1-6 as beneficiaries.

The state Accountant General, Mr. Zakka Yakubu, disclosed this on Friday, saying the implementation has commenced in June, only for civil servants who are on grade level six downward.

Yakubu said that negotiation was ongoing regarding civil servants from grade level 7 and above between the state government and labour.

He explained further that the implementation of the new national minimum wage came after series of meetings by the committee set up by government to look into the matter, following which it was generally agreed for the commencement of the new salary structure for civil servants in the state.

It would be recalled that sometime last year, Nasarawa State governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, while playing host to the national leadership of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Women Commission, at the Government House in Lafia, expressed willingness of his administration to implement the new national minimum wage for civil servants from grade level six downwards.