Nasarawa State government through the Nasarawa State Waste Management Bureau (NASWAMB) has embarked on a programme to keep the state clean tagged ‘operation keep the state clean.’

The sole administrator of NASWAB, Barr Abubakar Aliyu-Madaki, disclosed this yesterday in Karu, during a joint taskforce operation to, ‘Keep Karu Clean.’

According to him, the taskforce’s operation was designed to address the lingering cases of indiscriminate waste disposal and blockage of water drainages by the roadside traders.

He maintained that the state government has already provided traders with the enabling environment for trading at the Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madaki used the occasion to advise citizens of the state against indiscriminate dumping of refuse on the streets and sewages.

According to him, if the people of the state keep their environment clean it would not only improve the health status of the people of the state but would also improve their standard of living.

“I want to advice the people of the state to always keep their environment clean, by avoiding indiscriminate dumping of refuse in waterways, gutters, market place among other places in the interest of their health and for the overall development of the country, ” he said.

“I therefore charge all traders operating by the Keffi-Abuja highway to relocate to the market as the taskforce will not spare any defaulter,” he added.

Also speaking, the special adviser to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Erosion Control and Waste Management, Alhaji Hashimu Jibrin- Gurku also called on the people to avoid indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the interest of their health and for the overall development of the state.

Jibrin-Gurku commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for his efforts in developing the state.

“I want to appreciate Governor Abdullahi Sule for his support to the state waste management bureau and other sister agencies for keeping greater Karu area clean,” he said.

The special adviser assured of his continued determination to create awareness on the need for the people to embrace environmental cleanliness for the overall development of the country.

The joint operation comprises of Nasarawa Urban Development Board (NUDB), office of the special adviser to the governor on erosion control and waste management and the Nasarawa State Waste Management Bureau (NASWAMB).