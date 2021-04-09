BY DANJUMA JOSEPH, Lafia

Chief judge of Nasarawa State, Justice Aisha Bashir, has released 47 inmates awaiting trial in four federal custodian centres in the state.

Justice Bashir who was confirmed recently by the National Judicial Council (NJC), was appointed the acting CJ on December 31, 2020 after the retirement of Justice Sulieman Dikko, the former CJ from service.

Bashir who is the first woman chief judge in the state, made the disclosure yesterday in Wamba local government area (LGA) after her tour of custodian centres which was the first since she assumed office in December 2020.

The CJ said the visit was in compliance with the presidential directive to decongest custodian facilities as part of measures to contain further spread of COVID-19.

She gave the breakdown of the numbers released from every custodian centre as; Lafia Custodian Centre 30 inmates; Nasarawa Custodian Centre, six; Keffi Custodian Centre, eight; and Wamba Custodian Centre, three, respectively.

Justice Aisha explained that under her watch, the judiciary in the state would work seriously toward ensuring speedy administration of justice as well as tackle the menace of justice stagnation.

The CJ said the criminal justice committee in the state would soon come up with modalities to ensure that those whose cases were stagnated for so many years without progress get their cases concluded and justice delivered.

“I have also asked that names of inmates that had stayed for five years and above be compiled for onward submission to the executive governor of the state for pardon.

“We recommend to the governor to grant them pardon as part of efforts to ensure justice is served as well as decongest custodian facilities,” the CJ added.