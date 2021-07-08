Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) has fixed October 6, 2021 for the conduct of both chairmanship and councillorship elections across the 13 local government areas and 147 wards of the state.

The chairman of NASIEC, Barrister Ayuba Wandai Usman, disclosed this at a press conference yesterday where he revealed that the electoral body has earmarked over N600 million for the conduct of the local council election in the state on October 6, 2021.

According to him, they could not conduct the election earlier in February, because of paucity of funds, adding that now that the funds have been approved, elections would go on.

“The commission has, therefore, by the powers conferred on it fixed October 6, 2021 for chairmanship and councillorship elections across all the 13 local government areas and 147 electoral wards across the state.

“Ideally, elections to immediately replace the outgone local government officials would have since been done but logistics issues and many more unforeseen factors combined together to make the elections impossible,” he said.

Usman concluded that all things being equal, the commission was set to exercise its statutory responsibility of organising, undertaking and supervising elections into local government areas as enshrined in the 1999 constitution (as amended) and other relevant laws.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the tenure of the 2018 local government council elected officials expired on May 28, 2018 thereby creating leadership vacuum at the 13 local government areas of the state.