By Our Correspondent

A leading online newspaper, AREWA REPORTERS, has conferred an award on the First Lady of Nasarawa State, Hajiya Silifat Abdullahi Sule.

The award, tagged “Best Performing First Lady on the promotion of the Girl-child Education” was in recognition of her numerous contribution to the overall wellbeing of the girl-child and it was presented to the wife of the governor in her office by the publisher of the online news platform, Dr. Amina Yahaya Okeke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presenting the award, the newspaper hailed the wife of the governor and encouraged other First Ladies to follow suit especially in lending a voice to the defense of the girl-child especially in northern Nigeria.

In her acceptance speech, Hajiya Silifat Abdullahi Sule, thanked AREWA REPORTERS while acknowledging that more needed to be done especially in the defense of the rights of the girl-child anywhere they are.

“I am worried over the high rate of rape and will continue to push for awareness in defending the girl-child,” she said.

The wife of the Nasarawa State governor also thanked her husband, Governor Abdullahi Sule, for all the encouragement given to her, saying the governor can also be referred to as “He for She” when it comes to defending the girl-child.