Nasarawa State Fishery Cooperative Federation of Nigeria Limited (FCFNL) has expressed concern over the increasing cases of water pollution in the state.

It appealed to the state House of Assembly to revisit the obsolete Fishery Act to protect the people of the state from avoidable hazards and ailments.

The state chairman of the federation, Hon Mohammed Bashir Umar, expressed the concern during an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP at the cooperative’s temporary secretariat in Lafia at the weekend. He said the call became necessary due to the increasing cases of water pollution.

He called on the state House of Assembly to consider the risk involved in the consumption of fish polluted by chemical which has negative side effect especially on pregnant women, the aged and children. He identified some of the side effects to include miscarriage by expectant mothers.

Other side effects, according to him include cancer, adding that the revisiting of the Fishery Act which stipulates stiffer penalty of five years jail term for offenders is the only solution to the illegal fishing method.

He confided that the majority of his members who cut across the seven value chains especially fishermen, boat builders, fish farmers, fish feed dealers, fish sellers, seafood dealers are thrown out of jobs with the disappearance of fresh water fish in the state.

“In the past we used to get up to 20,000 metric tonnes of fish but what we are getting now in our freshwater is just like 8,000 metric tonnes of fish, these among other challenges compelled our members to embrace fish farming,” he said.

The state chairman called on all registered members, especially local government executives to be watchful by reporting all sorts of water pollution to security agencies and the fishery sections of their various councils for prompt action.

Reeling out some of the core challenges of FCFNL, he blamed the situation to the inability of security agencies to punish those causing havoc to the lives of the people.

He lamented the incident where the association with the help of Nasarawa State Youth Empowerment Scheme (NAYES) apprehended some culprits, who were taken to police custody and later discharged by the fishery section.

Umar thanked the state governor, Engr Abdullahi Sule and the police for their support and quick response at the peak of increasing cases of water pollution some few months ago.