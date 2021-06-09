Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, has canvassed support for industrialists in the country, saying they need the necessary assistance for growth in the face of current economic challenges.

He, however, noted that the state was ready to give necessary support to any promising and outstanding industrialist.

Governor Sule made the commitment on Tuesday in Abuja during a visit to Halibiz Industries, located in Idu Industrial Area of Abuja, where he expressed readiness to partner with the company.

Earlier, president of the firm, QS Adamu Aliyu, told the governor that his organisation has plans to establish one of the biggest store houses that will serve as gateway to Nasarawa, Benue and to the South-east part of the country.

Aliyu, who is a trained Quantity Surveyor, urged the governor to partner with his company to enable him realise his ambition of bridging the youth unemployment gap.

When asked on the form of partnership the state would want to have with the Halibiz industries, the governor said: “In a business like this, there are many ways to partner. First and foremost, he’s somebody we admire. We appreciate him for the wonderful thing he’s doing by providing employment to Nigerians. That is our pride. He is a pride of Nasarawa state.

“If you know how the company started, it even makes us to be more proud that we have someone like this from Nasarawa state, doing something like this.”

He stated further that, “Government can actually invest in the business, that is one way of partnering. Government can have the opportunity of sitting down with him to say we need additional facility like this in Nasarawa State and he will set up additional facility (there). That is one way of partnering. There are at least 10 to 15 ways of partnering in a business like this.”

On how he felt more people in the private sector could be assisted to stay in business and create job, Governor Sule said infrastructure like road, stable electricity among others should be put in place for such business to thrive.

According to the governor, investors in Nigeria face the challenge of infrastructure.

Sule added: “Before the company will grow and begins to make profit, he needs government support. The cost of production will be reduced if he has constant power supply, if he has good roads. That’s why most of the companies in India, most of the companies in China, are producing at a very low cost because the cost of energy is very little, their cost of labour is very little, and so many like that.”