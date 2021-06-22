The Nasarawa State government has vowed to develop karate by harnessing the potential of the sport in the state.

Advertisements





The deputy governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, stated this at the 2nd National Nasarawa Open Karate Championship held at the Magaji Dan Yamusa NYSC Orientation Camp, Keffi, on Monday.

He described karate as a highly disciplined game.

“It’s one game that develops the whole body,” he said, charging the participants to keep up the discipline at the championship.

According to him, Governor Abdullahi Sule takes sports very seriously, assuring that karate will be given its pride of place in the state.

He also lauded the chairman of the caretaker committee of the Karate Federation of Nigeria (KFN) and former deputy governor of Nasarawa State, Mr. Silas Agara, for sponsoring the championship.

Advertisements

The emir of Keffi, Dr. Shehu Chindo-Yamusa, noted that Nigeria needed sports competitions such as the karate championship to foster unity in the country.

The royal father urged the state’s contingent to put in their best, to outshine other athletes in national and international competitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Explaining the rationale for the championship, Agara said the whole idea was to get athletes that would represent Nigeria at the next international Karate Championship in Naimey, Niger Republic.

Agara added that over 20 states were participating in the Keffi Championship, and thanked the Nasarawa state government for providing the NYSC camp for the competition.

He also sought collaboration between the state government and the Karate Federation of Nigeria, to enhance the game in the country. (NAN)