Nasarawa State governor, Abdulahi Sule, yesterday raised the alarm over regrouping of terrorists and the havoc they have continued to cause in the state.

He spoke to State House correspondents yesterday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa.

According to him, although the terrorists have been dislodged from Toto in the state where they had camped, they have regrouped at the Nasarawa/Benue border from where they are now launching attacks on residents.

He said he was with the president to discuss the insecurity issue in Nasarawa along with other issues, including the possible federal government take-over of Jitata road, which serves as an alternative route from the state to the FCT.

He said some of the terrorists active in Nasarawa State belong to the Darussalam group that had been dislodged from Niger State.

According to him, upon a joint security operation, a lot of them were killed, while 900 were arrested.

Governor Sule said those arrested confirmed their membership of the Boko Haram sect.

While stating that Nasarawa has continued to have security challenges, he said that having briefed the president, he was confident that action will be taken to curtail the menace.

He said, “I have come to see the leader of our party, the leader of the nation, and our father, Mr President, to brief him about some of the activities happening in my State, especially first in the area of security that we continue to have challenges with a team of Boko Haram who had settled at the border with the FCT.

“And we thank the security forces that they have been able to dislodge them. But now, they have gone back and gathered at our border with Benue. And they are causing a lot of havoc”.

Asked if he confirmed that they are Boko Haram and not bandits, he said, “First and foremost, it was easy for us to know who these people are. If you remember, they used to gather at a place called Utu in Toto Local Government Area (LGA).

“Therefore, it (this meeting) was an opportunity as Mr President wanted to know and I briefed him. I strongly believe that just like decision was taken last time to take care of this issue, another decision will be taken.

“Secondly, it is to show appreciation to Mr President. I believe most of you who are here may be living in Nasarawa, even though you are working here in Abuja. We used to have one way in one way out. It is the same way you go through Mararaba, Karu, Nyanya, all the way to Keffi.

“But with the support of the Ecological Funds and the approval of Mr President, we now have another route that comes from Uke Karshi, coming back to Abuja. A lot of people are passing through that area.

“But what will solve the problem once and for all is if we have additional route from Gitata, Panda, Guruku, and Mpape. That one will solve two of our problems. One, it will go ahead to reduce the traffic jam along these two routes that we have at the moment. And it will also open up the area for development.

“In fact, you can call that another Maitama because it is very close to Maitama. So, we came specifically to appeal to Mr President to take over that road. The state government is doing its best to see how we can maintain the road.

“The road ends up at Guruku and comes back straight to Mararaba again. If the federal government takes over, it will go all the way to Mpape. The government actually discussed it once at exco meeting and took a decision. I came to see if we can expedite action towards the commencement of that work so that we can create another road.”

Asked if there are any illegal mining sites in the state, he replied: “The other question, Nasarawa, being the home of solid minerals, and anywhere where there are solid minerals, there are a lot of illegal mining activities. Coincidentally, these people are not interested in solid minerals.

“Unlike the situation in Zamfara, the people that we have seen don’t engage in mining activities. But your question now makes me to start thinking about something.

“So far, no mining site has ever been attacked. When they attack people, they don’t kidnap people from mining sites. And we have a lot of mining activities in the State. But most of our mining activities are not exactly where these people are located.

“But in Toto, we have a lot of mining activities around Ugia, and where these people settle is actually Utu. We have some mining activities in Udege and they went to settle on the hill of Aguagua Aigodege. Now, I see a little connection there. And we have mining activities where they are at the moment at the border. Now that you have mentioned it from your question, maybe we can look at it”.

The governor added that he also sought the support of the president in tackling the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.