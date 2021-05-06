By Danjuma Joseph , Lafia

Nasarawa State government has signed a tripartite agreement aimed at building 2,000 housing for low and medium income workers in the state.

The agreement was signed at the Government House, Lafia on Tuesday.

It involves the state government, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) and the Family Homes Fund. Under the deal, the parties are to provide 2,000 housing for low and medium income earners in the state, as well as associated financing required for the people to buy the houses upon completion.

After signing the pact, Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, described the event as not only another milestone but in line with the policy thrust of his administration, as enshrined in the Nasarawa Economic Development Strategy (NEDS) with housing as core area.

The governor said the signing of the agreement would create wealth, boost economic activities, create employment and provide houses for the less privileged, mostly workers earning less than N100, 000 monthly.

Sule appreciated the FMBN for partnering with the Family Homes Fund on the project and thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for initiating the idea, aimed at ensuring that less privileged Nigerians acquire homes.

The managing director of Family Homes Fund, Femi Adewole, described the signing of the agreement as a landmark event, with his firm committing N6billion into the project.

Adewole said the project would among others, construct 2,000 homes, including associated financing required for the people to buy their homes.

He described the agreement signing, which is also a pilot project, as a novel approach to housing supply, by bringing all three critical elements of the housing value chain together under one roof.

Earlier, the FMBN managing director Ahmed Musa Dangiwa said the agreement will elevate the level of collaboration and partnership with the bank and Nasarawa State.