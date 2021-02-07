ADVERTISEMENT

By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

As the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Nasarawa State, at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) Lafia in Nasarawa State, proceed on a three day warning strike, the management says it will be “no work no pay”.

Addressing a press briefing in Lafia, the DASH CMD, Dr Ikrama Hassan, said the warning strike called by the Resident Doctors will not affect the services rendered by the hospital to its prospective patients.

The CMD warned the Resident Doctors on the payroll of his hospital of “no work, no pay” to any resident doctor that joins the three days warning strike declared by ARD. He said that a section of the broad leadership of the DASH ARD found it difficult and beneath their dignity to constructively and amicably engage their trainers, departments heads or even the management on issues of common interest. “This group’s preoccupation is activism for its own sake. The group’s main goal is the total control of the union and the spoil thereof. To achieve this, an enemy must be created and the we-versus-them dichotomy entrenched.” “The imaginary enemies created by this group are the trainers, department heads and management. They have positioned themselves as the defenders of their peers and continuously use that podium to control who gets what position.”

In the meantime the ARD announced their decision in a communique issued at the end of her emergency congress meeting held on the 5th of February 2021 at the ARD Lounge.

The communique was co-signed by the President Dr Moses Joshua, General Secretary Dr Molokwu Okechukwu and the Public Relations Officer, Dr Stanley Nwugo.

The doctors whose strike action commences Monday 08/02/2021 accused the CMD of unduly suspending residency training program, abitrarily issuing queries to house officers directly without recourse to the HODs or even unit consultants of the house officers.

“Casualty officers suspended for months without salaries without allowing proper investigation of such a senior civil servant of the doctors status, thereby breaching civil service protocol, all because they went out to eat in a hospital where there is no meals for doctors on call or appropriate call rooms for the doctors to relax when not quite busy.

“No more sponsorship for exams and update, or at best epileptic as selected doctors were being paid less than the registration fees, others get nothing.

“Supranumerary programme was also abolished, even though the CMD is a product of same venture as he was trained in UCH Ibadan on state sponsorship, Doctors with primaries certificates and qualified to move on to the next level of their specialist training abandoned until the certificates expire to the loss of the hospital and Nasarawa state in general.

“Only a category of doctors in surgery department known as senior registrars are allowed to undergo supranumerary training presently, partly because they have partial accreditation to train for the second to last stage of examination known as part 1 of course under bond/contracts, all others out there were sent before the current CMD took over” the communique read

The Resident Doctors equally revealed that since the current CMD took over, the relationship between Resident Doctors and Consultants began to degenerate.

“The Chief Executive kept instigating the consultants that they don’t punish Resident doctors severely and that he won’t tolerate such from the consultants. It should be noted that resident doctors are at least level 13 civil servants.

” The CMD started attending Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigerian (MDCAN) meetings openly, which is the union of consultants, thereby demonstrating clearly that he is a CMD of only the MDCAN and all other category of staff could go to blazes, instigating them to punish the Resident Doctors until they lose their self esteem” he said

The Resident Doctors are demanding that the management should unconditionally and with immediate effect reverse the suspension of Residency Training Programme in DASH.

The management should provide standard and adequate PPEs to healthcare workers in DASH, and the management should reinstate members who are on supernumerary postings and have been recalled from other training institutions.