The Nasarawa State Goverment said it had launched a four-year modern contraception plan, to promote access to modern contraception in the state.

Permanent secretary in the state Ministry of Health, Dr Jannet Angbazo, disclosed this at a press briefing to mark this year’s World Contraceptive Day in Lafia, yesterday.

Accordingly to the permanent secretary, the Nasarawa State government has also intensified key measures to promote access to the modern contraception.

“Earlier this year, the state had launched the four year family planning FP/PPFP Costed Implementation plan (CIP), recognizing the fact that access to modern contraception is one of the key measures to drastically reduce the high maternal mortality rate in the state.

“Nasarawa State has revised the Task Shifting, Task Sharing Policy thus strengthening the efforts, at ensuring lower cadre health workers to provide family planning services. This in turn will increase access to the services in all nooks and crannies of the state” she said.

Angbazo maintained that the state had also inaugurated the Interfaith Forum on Childbirth spacing (CBS), consisting of both Christian and Islamic leaders who are working together to promote family planning/CBS in the state.

She therefore, called on stakeholders including the media, religious leaders, service providers, men and youths to work hand in hand to promote the benefits of family planning services.

“Government will continue to provide the enabling environment for the provision of family planning services and adoption of family planning as a lifestyle in all the communities as one of the mean to promoting socio-economic development in the state” she concluded.