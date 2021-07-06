Organised labour in Nasarawa State has called off its three-weeks strike following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the state government.

At the signing of the MoU yesterday evening at the Government House, Lafia, the state NLC chairman, Comrade Yusuf Iya, expressed gratitude to members of the union for their solidarity which made the industrial action successful.

Iya said all their demands could not be met by the government, but it had agreed that the earlier requests of the union be collapsed to only three key ones such as promotion/annual increment implementation, minimum wage and payment of August 2016 arrears.

He said, “It was agreed that all pending promotions/annual increments at hand for staff of the Nasarawa State public service that are due up to 2017 should be implemented with effect from August 2021. On the other hand, the processing of all pending promotions from 2018 to date will be processed and implemented.”

On his part, Governor Abdullahi Sule expressed gratitude to traditional rulers in the state for their efforts in ensuring that the industrial action was called off.

He also thanked the union for reducing its demands and promised to ensure that the agreement signed by his administration and the union will be fully implemented.

The workers had embarked on the strike on June 15, 2021 to press for improved welfare.