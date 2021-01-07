By Danjuma Joseph, Lafia

The Nasarawa State government has reinstated its commitment to partner the Nasarawa State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) towards promoting sporting activities.

Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon Othman Adam Boss, stated this yesterday in Lafia while receiving the state officials of NUJ on a courtesy call.

According to him, the importance of the media towards the development of all the sectors of the economy including sports cannot be overemphasized hence the need for the partnership.

The Commissioner said the press have the means to project and showcase the sporting activities and athletes in the state to the world.

He said that the government through the ministry was ready more than ever to roll out a lot of sporting activities especially at the grassroots to hunt for talents, assuring that the government would give priority to the welfare of athletes to ensure optimal performance.

“I would ensure that no athlete is shortchanged under my watch, because during my active days as an athlete I have personal experience on how sporting administrators work .

“So, we would give the welfare of athletes in the state the attention it deserves to ensure that athletes are encouraged to reach the height of their career,” Adam stated.

Earlier, Salihu Alkali, NUJ Chairman, commended the Commissioner for the hospitality and achievements recorded so far.

He assured him and indeed the state government of the support of the entire journalists to promote the state.

The NUJ Chairman however, said that journalists would always ensure they balance their stories in the interest of the overall development of the state.