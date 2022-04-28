Nasarawa state chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Hon Francis Orogu has appealed to all aspirants seeking for elective position in the party ahead of 2023 to ensure that they present genuine credentials to avoid litigation and disqualification.

He gave the warning while addressing aspirants seeking for various elective seats ranging from governorship, senate, House of Representatives and state house of assembly seats shortly before the commencement of screening exercise.

Orogu disclosed that the party will be mild in other deficiencies of aspirants and will be tough on the issues of certificate forgery.

According to him, “We can’t afford to lose a seat after election, allowing an aspirant for general election is like an exercise in futility”

While urging all those vying for elective position to fulfill all righteousness especially in ensuring the payment of all dues, saying all the charges will be used for the services of members of the 18-man screening committee.

“We have 18 persons in the screening committee and the party in the state will take their responsibility from accommodation, feeding and allowances,” Orogu said.

Orogu declared that the party needed nothing less than N9 million to pay for hotel and feeding of screening committee members which will be almost a one month assignment.

He insisted that the party will not entertain favoritism from any quarters whatsoever and called on the party faithful to be law-abiding, especially during the electioneering period.