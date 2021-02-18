ADVERTISEMENT

By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command has launched Operation Puff Adder, phase II, as it also paraded 28 criminals arrested for various offences in the state.

Nasaraw State Commissioner of Police, Pastor Emmanuel Bola Longe, paraded the criminals during the launch of Operation Puff Adder, phase II in Lafia the state capital.

Mr Longe, said the trained 158 Operation Puff Adder II personel, would work closely with 503 trained Special Constables, who are providing the police with credible information on criminal activities in their various communities to achieve the desired results.

He disclosed that it has identified strategic spots prone to banditry attacks and other criminal activies across the state for aggressive and surveillance operations.

According to him, a well equipped police personnel comprising Mobile police, Special Forces and Counter Terrorists officers had been deployed to strategic locations in the state to tackle frontally any form of insecurity.

Highpoint of the relaunch of the Operation Puff Adder II, was the parade of over 28 suspected criminals including one Inusa Alhaji for his alleged involvement in the abduction and killing of the late state APC Chairman, Mr Philip Shekwo.

Also paraded were two suspected bandits who were arrested on their way from Nasarawa/Toto Local Government Areas to procure rounds of AK 47 live ammunition in Keana.

Items recovered from the suspects include seven firearms, 32 live ammunition, four vehicles, one motorcycle and one million fifty thousand Naira cash.