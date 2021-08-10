55 suspected internet fraudsters, cultists, drug peddlers and a car snatcher, have been paraded by the Nasarawa State Police Command at the command’s headquarters in Lafia on Tuesday.

The outgone state’s Commissioner of Police, now AIG Bola Longe, who paraded the suspects, said the people of Akwanga town were recently confronted with brazen display of cult related activities which led to the arrest of the suspects.

The cult group, code named 77 according to him, were arrested by a detachment of Police at Mbako, a nightclub in Akwanga town, the headquarters of Akwanga local government area of the state.

He said a total of 32 suspects comprising of 28 males and four females whose ages range between 18 and 25, were arrested during the raid on the nite club.

According to him, six internet fraudsters, on the wanted list of the police, were arrested in Keffi, the headquarters of Keffi local government area of the state.

Also arrested was a notorious car snatcher, Ifeanyi Christopher and drug barons, Abubakar and Mohammed Tanko, who were arrested on Loko-Nasarawa road and Keffi respectively.

In the meantime, the recently promoted AIG Longe, who was the immediate past CP in the state, has handed over to the new CP, Adesina Musbau Soyemi, at the Police headquarters in Lafia.

AIG Longe, who solicited for the cooperation of the press to the new CP, thanked the Nasarawa State government, traditional rulers, officers and men of the Police Command and the people of the state, for cooperating with him, while serving in the state.