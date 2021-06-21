The Nasarawa State government owned polytechnic, known as Isa Mustapha Agwai I Polytechnic, Lafia, has resumed academic activities for both regular and consultancy students of the school.

It would be recalled that three months ago, specifically on 23rd March, 2021 the management of the polytechnic closed down the school with immediate effect.

The school was hurriedly shut down because students staged a violent protest over alleged management’s directive to close the school registration portal and increment of school fees.

The rampaging students vandalised the administrative block, ICT Centre, blew up water tanks and also set ablaze the school security room at the main gate of the institution among other facilities.

Meanwhile, a statement signed by the registrar of the institution, Zamani Habu Ibrahim, announcing the reopening of the school, said the decision was taken at the emergency meeting of the academic board last Thursday.

“This is to inform the general public and students of Isa Mustapha Agwai I Polytechnic, Lafia that the Academic Board of Isa Mustapha Agwai I Polytechnic, Lafia at its emergency meeting of Thursday 17th June, 2021 has approved the immediate reopening of the institution with effect from Thursday 17th June, 2021.

“Consequently, all returning students are required to note the following conditions: (i) Letter of undertaking to be of good behaviour from a top civil servant of not below the rank of a director in the public service, clergyman or traditional ruler.

“All registration processes including payment of school fees are to be completed on or before Friday 25th June, 2021.

“Payment of N5,000.00 fine for damages of the Polytechnic properties. Students are to NOTE that the second semester Examinations for 2019 /2020 Academic Session commences on Monday 28th June, 2021,” he said.