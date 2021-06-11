A school located in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, Shepherds International College (Nursery and Primary School) has sacked one of its staffs over alleged child molestation in the primary section of the school.

However, a statement signed by the school’s principal, Mr Peter Adoga-Adoga, clarified that a reported case of rape reported by a national daily (not LEADERSHIP) took place in another secondary school in Ube in Akwanga local government area.

Adoga-Adoga said in the case of his school, where a pupil was molested, the staff linked with the incident was expelled on May 14, 2021 and the matter is before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Lafia.

In the statement, he said, “Our attention has been drawn to information being circulated in the media about a rape case in Shepherd’s International College, Akwanga.

“We wish to use this medium to set the record straight. First, the case referred to involving one Atiku, where the school is mentioned was not a case of rape, but that of molestation as captured on the headline and the body of the story.”

The principal said the rape incident did not happen in his college, but molestation in the primary school section where the staff was relieved of his appointment immediately.

Ado-Adoga said the minor mentioned in the story was neither the person involved in the case nor were her parents the people that reported the matter to a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

“She heard the story, informed her parents, who brought it to the notice of the school, which triggered the investigation by the school and subsequent disciplinary action on the staff.

“We would like the general public to know that Shepherd’s International College and Shepherd’s Nursery and Primary School do not tolerate any acts of indiscipline or child molestation,” he said.