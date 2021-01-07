ADVERTISEMENT

By Danjuma Joseph Lafia.

Nasarawa State government has announced that both public and private schools in the state would resume January 18.

It was not clear at the time of filling this report whether the extension of the school resumption date is in response to the second wave of the Coronavarus pandemic reportedly being experienced in the state.

It would be recalled that the new wave of Covid19 recently hits Nasarawa leaving not less than 30 persons confirmed positive in one day, with 15 since inception.

The state ministry of Education Science and Technology in a statement issued and signed by the Commissioner, Hajiya Fatu Jimaita Sabo, directed all public and private schools operating in the state and other stakeholders in the Education sector to adhered strictly to the directive.

According to the statement, “The ministry wishes to inform members of the public, particularly parents, guardians, students, pupils, Chief Evaluation officers, principals, Head Teachers and other stakeholders in the Education sector, that based on the outcome of consultations with the State Ministry of Health, all public and private schools in the state will now re-open on Monday,18th January, 2021”

The statement added the the 18th January would mark the commencement of the first term of 2020/2021 academic session.

“This directive and arrangement supersedes earlier communication on the matter. All concerned are therefore, required to strictly adhered, please”, the statement added.