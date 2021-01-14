ADVERTISEMENT

By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

Speaker Nasarawa State House of Assembly Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has expressed shock over the sudden death of 9 Prominent individuals in Nasarawa State.

The speaker in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Jibrin Gwamna, said the multiple deaths has called for sober reflection.

He expressed shock over the death of Alhaji Usman Apkoshi former chairman of the State Internal Revenue Board yesterday and that of Ambassador Polycap Azige, pioneer chairman of PDP, Alhaji Halilu Envulanza, a tittle holder in Eggon land and father to Danladi Halilu Envulanza the immediate past secretary of national judicial commission, on Sunday.

The statement further said on Monday, the State lost Alhaji Ibrahim Dahiru, a retired permanent Secretary in the state and an uncle to house of representatives member Abubakar Sarkin Dahiru and the demise of a second class traditional ruler, Alhaji Adamu Muhammed Abubakar sarkin Nunku.

The speaker also identified with the demise of pioneer APC chairman in the state Arc. Stanley Buba, former state Director of National Orientation Agency Mr Elisha Iya Kwari, as well as Abdullahi Abubakar Aso, the Madakin Keffi and that of Mrs Rebecca Isaac Umaru former provost college of Education Akwanga.

The speaker, Balarabe Abdullahi, who described the death of the prominent citizens of the state as a colossal loss and a big blow to the state, condoled with Governor Abdullahi Sule, Chairman of the state traditional council of chiefs, the Emir of Lafia and the entire family members of the deceased and the state at large.