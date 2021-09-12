The speaker, Nasarawa House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has commiserated with Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state over the death of its former chairman, Abdul Keffi.

Keffi died early Friday in Lafia at the age of 64.

The speaker in a statement by his press secretary, Jibrin Gwamna in Keffi, said the death of the labour leader was a loss to the entire state.

“On behalf of myself, principal officers, honourable members and the entire assembly, we wish to condole with the family, the people of the state, civil servants and associates over the death of the former NLC chairman, Abdul Keffi.

“His demise was painful, but God gives and takes life at will,” he said.

Abdullahi prayed God to forgive the deceased of his shortcomings, reward his good deeds and grant him paradise.

NAN reports that late Abdul Keffi served and retired as a member of staff of the Nasarawa Broadcasting Service (NBS).

He was also a state NLC chairman who served during the tenure of the first executive governor of the state, Abdullahi Adamu. He died at his residence in Lafia as a result of a brief illness and has been buried according to Islamic rites. (NAN)