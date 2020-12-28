ADVERTISEMENT

By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

The Speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has said that Nasarawa State and Toto LGA in particular remain the home of APC and a party to beat in 2023 general elections.

The Speaker, spoke during an extra ordinary APC stakeholders meeting in Toto, the headquarters of Toto LG, where he received as former lawmaker, an administrator and his supporters who dumped PDP for APC.

The speaker who commended Governor Sule, for his developmental strides in the state and Toto LGA in particular, called on his people to give the visionary governor all the needed support to succeed.

The Speaker, who said Governor Sule, have concerns and love for Toto people, stressed the need for all irrespective of political party to support the Governor in all ramifications.

He commended the Governor’s efforts in tackling the security challenges in the area, political appointments, agricultural investment among others, which the people have benefited tremendously.

In their speeches, member representing Toto Gadabuke at the state assembly, Hon Usman Labaran Shafa and the state commissioner for health Pharmacist Ahmed Baba Yahaya, gave the governor a part on the back for his transformational drive across the state

They called on their people to continue to sustain the peace in the area, be security conscious and fully support the government to succeed and for more for the people of the area.

Highlights at the meeting was the official decamping of the former member representing Toto/Gadabuke at the state assembly Hon Madaki Ada-Goje and former Administrator of Gadabuke Development Area Benjamin Musa Belodu, as well as their supporters have left PDP and joined APC.

The meeting which had in attendance FCT APC Chairman Alh Abdul-Malik, Toto LGA Chairman Prince Nuhu Dauda, Barrister Labaran Magaji and Hon Yusuf Omaki, among others discussed the unity of the people, support for Governor Sule and development of the area among other issues.