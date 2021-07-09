Nasarawa State Police Command has presented the sum of N500,000 to the family of one of its officers who died in active service, Late Sergeant Samuel Agwadu.

The money which was made available by Governor Abdullahi Sule, as support to the family, was presented by commissioner of police, Bola Emmanuel Longe.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Nasarawa State Police Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel, and issued to journalists in Lafia.

He said the late Sergeant Agwadu was reported to have died in active service some time ago, while protecting the territorial integrity of Nasarawa State.

While presenting the money to the wife of the deceased police officer, Longe thanked Governor Sule, for his tireless support for the welfare of police personnel in the state, most especially those who died in active service, and urged the wife to make good use of the money.