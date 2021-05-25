Vintor and Sons Global Enterprises has flag-off this year’s disbursement of farm inputs to 3000 farmers in Nasarawa, Taraba, Benue, Plateau, Kogi, Niger and FCT through its Farmers Friends Project.

The project director, Mr Vincent T. Iyev made this known during the flag-off of inputs disbursement at the project’s headquarters in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Mr Iyev stated that the project has widened its scope to accommodate farming communities in additional three states, raising the number of benefiting farmers to 3000.

He explained that the project which has been empowering farmers for the last three years provides modern and all kinds of farm inputs such as herbicides, fertiliser, sprayers, rain boots, raincoat and hand gloves to farmers.

He added that the project conducts training of farmers on modern farming techniques, as well as pre-seasonal training workshops for farmers through extension workers.

Other services are procurement and provision of tractors at cheaper rates and conduction of diagnostic survey for the identification of agricultural problems and potentials in different farming communities.

Having reached 3000 farmers, Iyev revealed that soon, all farmers under Farmers Friends Project’s closet would be enrolled on the National Health Insurance Scheme, since it takes a healthy man to farm.

Nasarawa State commissioner for agriculture, Professor Alanana Otaki described the feat achieved by Vintor group as amazing. The commissioner who was represented by Yakubu Jama, director agric and engineering services said the ministry and indeed Nasarawa State government is very happy that Vintor has keyed into the agricultural policy of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the right step in the right direction. I am assuring you that next year’s farming season, you will partner with the government to supply farm inputs to the farmers,” he said.

The commissioner advised farmers to take the project serious as it has the capacity to change their lives, pointing out that the government will continue to create more enabling environment and support needed for safety in the hinterlands to make rural communities safe for farming.

He thanked Vintor group for its visible presence in over 150 communities in eight local governments of the state.