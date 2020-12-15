Nasarawa State government is working towards reducing the prevalence rate of HIV/AIDS to Zero level in the state.

Commissioner of Health, Pharm. Ahmed Baba Yahaya who disclosed this said the Governor Abdullahi Sule led administration was poised to combating the HIV pandemic through consistent partnership with donor agencies, implementing partners and other stakeholders.

The Commissioner stated this at the 5-day workshop on 2020 Annual Operational Plan (AOP) Review and 2021 AOP Development for HIV Health Sector Response at Kini Country INN, Akwanga.

Yahaya said that the prevalence of HIV scourge was reducing due to the support from the government, sensitization and efforts by partners and the staff of the health ministry.

He therefore, expressed the determination of the health team in the fight against HIV in the state assuring that the team will not shirk from its responsibility to achieve the global target of eliminating the scourge by 2030.

For his part, the Director of Public Health, Dr. Ibrahim Adamu Alhassan said the objective of the workshop was to review performance in 2020 with the view to improving in the 2021 operational plan, to document successes, challenges and lessons learnt as well as to develop a 2021 HIV and AIDS Annual Operational Plan of the State “that is realistic, cost effective and implementable based on available resources that will make it achievable.

The 2021 AOP workshop is supported by Achieving Health Nigeria Initiative (AHNi) and had participants from Ministry of Health, Nasarawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Nasarawa State AIDS Control Agency (NASACA), Hospital Management Board and other Partners such as AHNi, CHAI, CRS, IHVN and AHF , NEPWHAN, APYIN.

The workshop among other things, will seek for more bilateral synergy among the key actors in the Health sector to achieve its target.