The Joint Union of Nasarawa State Tertiary Institutions (JUNSTI) has suspended its strike.

The union had on September 10 begun an indefinite strike over exception of its members from implementation of workers’ promotion by the state government.

The strike was suspended a day after the Daniel Ogazi-led committee on Education of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly (NSHA) urged them to call it off with assurance to resolve the issues within 14 days.

The strike shut down academic activities at the College of Education, Akwanga; Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia and the state College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Lafia.

Ogazi said suspending the strike would give room to discuss with the state government.