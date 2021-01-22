By Danjuma Joseph |

The Nasarawa state government has said that it would borrow about N14.46 billion to finance its 2021 budget deficit.

Similarly, the state government said it has allocated the sum of N7.01billion to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) charges in the budget for debt servicing, pension and gratuity.

The commissioner for finance, budget and planning, Alhaji Haruna Adamu Ogbole, disclosed this while analysing the State’s N115.72 billion 2021 budget of recuperation in Lafia, yesterday.

“Accordingly, the budget, as assented by His Excellency, will be funded from the following anticipated revenue sources: Statutory Revenue Allocation (SRA) of N37 billion, Value Added Tax (VAT) of N15.0 billion, Exchange Gain (EG) of N2.1 billion and Special Allocation (SA) of N3 billion.”

Also, “Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) of N26.4 billion, aid and grants of N16.2 billion and deficit financing (borrowing) of M14.4 billion, basically from CARES, local loan, Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), and Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria Project (ANRiN). ANRiN projects.”