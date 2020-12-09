The Nasarawa Commissioner for Education, Hayiya Fatu Sabo, has expressed the government’s intention to clampdown on private schools operating in the state without the required license and certification.

The commissioner disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Agwada, Kokona Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

She stated that already a taskforce to that effect has been constituted by the ministry and is currently collaborating with the proprietors of private schools.

She said the task force would soon come up with modalities on how best to approach the assignment.

Sabo, who admitted that the issue of illegal private schools was quite challenging, especially in the Karu Local Government Area of the state, however, said that the government would leave no stone unturned towards ensuring that the needful was done.

The commissioner added that the measure was borne out of the strong desire by the government to ensure that learners get quality education, adding that the state would never compromise quality in education.

She appealed to all the private schools which are operating without the required license or authorisation to ensure that they do what were required of them by the ministry.

She said the government would not take it easy with anyone found to be breaking the laws.

The commissioner said the state government was planning to improve the quality and productive capacity of its primary and secondary school teachers. NAN