By Danjuma Joseph, Lafia |

The Nasarawa State government said it will construct a new state secretariat complex tagged ‘Legacy Project’, in Lafia, the state capital.

The state secretariat complex is expected to cost the state government the sum of fourteen billion, seven hundred and nine million, seven eight thousand, two hundred and fifty naira and thirty one Kobo (N14,709,78,250.31k) on completion.

The state commissioner for information, culture and tourism, Dogo Shamma, disclosed this to newsmen, shortly after the state executive council meeting at Government House, Lafia yesterday.

According to him, the complex sited close to the state High Court and Assembly complexes, called ‘Three Arms Zone’ along Shendam road, Lafia, is meant to bring all government offices together.

Shamma, said the new project has been captured in 2021 budget, which will be presented to the state house of assembly on the 17th of this month.

He stated that since creation of Nasarawa State in 1996, civil servants in the state had been working in scattered ministries which according to him does not enhance optimal productivity and efficiency.

“The state secretariat when completed will have the sole responsibility of conducting government businesses and shall serve as a one stop shop for the public to interact with the government thereby facilitating the ease of doing business”