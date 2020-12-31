ADVERTISEMENT

By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The management of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Nasarawa United of Lafia, has declared one its players, Muhammad Abdallah Hussain missing.

The club’s chairman, Barr. Isaac Danladi, who made this known in a statement, yesterday, said the player has gone on AWOL (Absent Without Official Leave), alleging that he is currently in the camp of one of the NPFL Clubs despite has an existing contract with the Solid Miners and has been receiving his monthly salary to date.

According to Danladi, the player has not returned to the Lafia-based club since leaving the camp of the national U-20 team, Flying Eagles, after their ouster from the WAFU U-20 Championship in Benin Republic.

The Nasarawa United boss warned anyone or club doing business with the player with the intention of securing his transfer out of the Lafia-based club to desist forthwith otherwise the club or person will be doing so at his or her own peril.

Danladi added that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the League Management Company (LMC) have been duly informed of the development.

Recall that the midfielder was invited to Nigeria’s national U-20 male team by Coach Ladan Bosso on 13th November, 2020, following his impressive performance for Nasarawa United in a preseason friendly game against the Flying Eagles in Abuja.