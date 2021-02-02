By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Ahead of tomorrow’s Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday8 clash between Nasarawa United and Enyimba of Aba at the Lafia Township Stadium, the host coach, Bala Nikyu, said his team will be going for the maximum points against the league’s most successful club.

The Solid Miners as the Lafia based club are fondly called, started their 2020/21 NPFL season on an impressive note but their unbeaten run in the league came to an end during the weekend following a 1-0 defeat to Plateau United in an action packed North-central derby at the New Jos Stadium.

Speaking to newsmen after their defeat in Jos, Nikyu insisted that he wasn’t disappointed with the performance of his boys, saying he expects his side to return to winning ways when they host eight-time NPFL champions, Enyimba on Wednesday.

“The match is about winning, losing and drawing so it was not that we were beaten, rather we had a good time,” he said.

“I thought we would continue our good run but it was quite unfortunate that we lost today (Friday) against Plateau United. I am not disappointed with my boys.”

On the next game, the former Katsina coach added, “Enyimba aren’t Arsenal or Manchester United. They are beatable.”

Nasarawa United have gone down to third position on the 2020/2021 NPFL table as they set to host the Aba based team tomorrow.