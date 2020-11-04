By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Nasarawa United FC chairman, Barrister Isaac Danladi has urged fans and stakeholders to unite and support the team in order to attain success in the forthcoming Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

He made the call while addressing the newly inaugurated executive committee of the Nasarawa United Supporters Club.

He charged the new Excos to always look out for each other and assured the club of his maximum support to enable them excel in their respective quests.

“You are the face of our team, but first, we need to live in unity to achieve our aims.”

Responding, the new chairman of the Supporters Club, Bashiru Abdullahi, promised to lead the club to the next level while believing that the Supporters Club have a crucial role to play if Nasarawa United must achieve its aim and return to the continent.

“I have been a passionate fan of the club right from day one as I usually travel for games alone, the fire is still burning and I will make sure we work hand in hand with the management to ensure that the team achieves its target,” Abdullahi said.

The committee consists of Bashiru Abdullahi (chairman); Abdulsalam Abubakar (vice chairman); Usman Aliyu Mohammed (secretary); Jibrin Aliu (treasurer), Fibilus Usman Ari (liaison officer); Mohammed Bala Galadima (welfare); Malama Malama Ayo (PRO); Hamza Hassan (disciplinarian) and Abubakar Shafa Aso (marketing officer).