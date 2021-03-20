The Nasarawa State University, Keffi, has started its COVID-19 vaccination for its members of staff and students.

Its vice-chancellor (V-C), Prof. Suleiman Bala-Mohammed, disclosed this to reporters at the institution in Keffi on Friday.

He said the university recently received about 60 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the state government.

He said that the institution had started vaccinating its staff with the health staff given priority.

“I am to announce that as at yesterday we commenced the COVID-19 vaccination in this institution. The state government sent a team of public health officials.

“Yesterday, I did mine. The principal officers and all our medical personnel are doing theirs.

“What they told us is that they are doing it in phases and for this phase, what they brought is about 60 doses,” he said.