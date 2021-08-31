Vice chancellor, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Prof Suleiman Bala Mohammed, has said that College of Medicine and Health Sciences as well as the Faculty of Engineering would takeoff in the institution in 2021/2022 academic sessions.

Mohammed stated this when he led the management of the university before the state House of Assembly Committee on Education on the institution’s 2021 budget assessment in Lafia, yesterday.

The vice chancellor said that the arrangement for the takeoff of the two programmes in the institution has reached advanced stage.

“The establishment of College of Medicine and Health Sciences and Faculty of Engineering are scheduled to take off in the 2021/2022 academic session.

“As top-class academicians and industry players/ professionals were appointed into steering committees for the take-off of the programmes,” he said.

The VC commended the committee for supporting the activities of the university to succeed.

He also appreciated Governor Abdullahi Sule for giving adequate attention to the university.

Earlier, the chairman, House Committee on Education, Hon Daniel Ogazi, said the committee invited the institution in order to know its 2021 budget performance as well as other emerging challenges facing the institution with a view of fashioning out ways to address them.

Ogazi assured of the Assembly’s readiness to give the institution the attention it deserves.

“Nasarawa State University is the only industry we have so far in the state.

“We will give it all the necessary support to succeed and it is on this note that we call on the state government to give the institution all the attention it deserves especially in the area of funding,” he said.