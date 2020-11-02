Unarguably, Nasarawa State is endowed with vast mineral resources and arable land for all-season farming which placed it in a better stead to serve as a favourable investment destination.

Other factors that place the state in a favoured position to attract investment is its proximity to Abuja and the relative peace being enjoyed.

Across the 13 local government areas of the state, there are different forms and types of mineral resources ranging from abundant deposits of Baryte, coal, gemstones, tantalites and a host of other gift of nature which earned the state the appellation of Home of Solid Minerals.

Indeed, over the years, the call has been on how to effectively harness this natural endowment so as to shore up the state’s revenue base.

There is a consensus of opinion that harnessing this requires commitment on the side of the leadership especially the governor whose responsibilities must include providing means of making the state economically viable.

It was Alan Lakein, a well-known author on personal time management who defined planning as “bringing the future into the present so that you can do something about it.”

Few leaders are imbued with this rare ability to travel through time and to not only visualize the future but also transport this future back to the present, for the people to assimilate, digest and imbibe, in spite of the mountain of challenges they confront daily.

Perhaps it can be said without any fear of contradiction that the current Nasarawa State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Alhaji Sule is the man who saw the tomorrow of Nasarawa State and is determined to attain to that future.

What Sule saw, as clearly demonstrated by his determination, is a tomorrow heralding great tidings for a Nasarawa State that is less dependent on dwindling monthly subvention from the Federal Government. To quicken the arrival of this tomorrow, Sule appears focused on looking inward to harness, exploit the abundant natural resources, both human and capital, that God bestowed the state.

When Engineer Abdullahi Sule, assumed office as the governor of Nasarawa State, over one and half years ago, he left no one in doubt when he promised to turn around the economic fortunes of the state, to compete favorably with others.

In his inaugural speech on the 29th of May 2019, the governor said “Given my background and coming from the organised private sector, I consider investment as a critical instrument in the economic development agenda of this Government. To this effect, we intend to give the private sector cardinal role to play in driving the economic development activities of the State”

“Accordingly, Government shall adopt a robust investment policy and drive which will be structured on interim, short, medium and long term arrangements. Government will establish a one-stop shop Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to process, regulate and manage all investments of the State and to also drive our investment initiatives. We shall explore the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) approach for special infrastructural development projects in the areas of railway services, health, energy, water supply and roads” he said.

With these assurances by the governor, one will be tempted to conclude that he has planned and is poised to take the state to the ‘Next Level’ of development, industrialisation and economic prosperity that he campaigned for.

True to his words and of course in his quest to match words with action, the governor in July, 2019 set up a 14 man economic and investment team headed by a renown Professor of law, Konyisola Ajayi-SAN.

Members of the team includes Abubakar Balarabe Mohammed (SAN), Dr. Adeyemi Dipeola, Chief Roberts Orya, Gen. Ahmed Abdullahi Aboki (rtd), Dr. Faisal Shu’aib, Dr. Lazarus Angbazo, Dr. Kassim Hussein, QS Adamu Aliyu, Hon. Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim, Dikko Tahir Bala, Dr. George Manuike, Dr. Rosaline Kela and Ibrahim Abdullahi, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Investment to the governor, while Ibrahim Abdullahi Essey serves as Secretary.

The governor said that the economic council would advise the government on how to diversify its sources of revenue generation and appropriate policy frameworks that would enhance the investment opportunities and economic development of the state.

The economic team, which is known as Nasarawa State Investment and Economic Advisory Council, is expected to evolve new strategies that would make the state more economically viable for the next four years and beyond.

Gov Sule said “It is for this reason that we found it necessary to constitute an Investment and Economic Development Advisory Council, for the state to provide an effective mechanism for engaging the private sector on matters relating to investment and economic development of our beloved state”

“This is in line with the policy thrust of this administration designed to launch Nasarawa State on the path of progress and development for socio-economic prosperity”

“It is in furtherance to our commitment to transform the state into a high pedestal of development that we consider it imperative to set up the Nasarawa State Investment and Economic Advisory Council to appraise the state economic potentials, including the sources of revenue generation and advise government on appropriate policies and frameworks that will enhance the investment opportunities and economic development of the state,” Sule stated.

No doubt, the governor knows that the state is in dire need of a profound economic transformation to remove it from the shackles of poverty, which is why in his inaugural speech on 29th May, 2019, he made a solemn pledge towards this direction.

Guided by 14 terms of reference, members of the economic advisory council, consisting of 15 tested individuals, are expected to leverage on their experience and network to unlock any possible constraints that might have hindered the progress of the economic potentials of the state and facilitate the in-flow of domestic and foreign investments to Nasarawa State.

Most significantly, the council is also expected to support and facilitate the implementation of the Nasarawa State Economic Development Strategy (NEDS), a well thought out economic strategy that will not only see the state targets five percent Gross Domestic Product (GDP), against the 3.01 percent target of the Federal Government as captured in the 2019 budget, but also place the state among the top three most competitive states in the country by 2023.

Throwing more light on NEDS, Barrister Ibrahim Abdullahi, the then Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor on Investment, said with the new strategy, Nasarawa State is ready to compete with topmost states in terms of sustained economic growth, increased opportunity, social inclusion and improved quality of life of the citizens.

“It is not an over ambitious plan but a plan well thought out by His Excellency, Engineer Abdullahi Sule that will leverage the advisory council to have increased partnership with the private sector, with donor support globally,” the SSA stated.

He explained further that Engineer Sule has already exhibited the political will to make sure that Nasarawa State becomes the most preferred destination for doing business in the North Central and in Nigeria as a whole.

“NEDS focus on five game changers namely, employment and wealth creation, accelerated industrialization, infrastructural development, human capital development and urban renewal and sustainable development,” said Barrister Abdullahi, who emphasized that Nasarawa must leverage on her proximity to the Federal Capital Territory and create an industrial hub that allows industries to collocate around the state.

Prof Ajayi, in his response, commended the governor for selecting members of the team without religious or ethnic sentiments and urged him to ensure that there would be no political interference with the activities of the economic advisory council.

“We are gathered here today in pursuit of the economic advancement and development of Nasarawa State, based on the burning passion of His Excellency to have transformational impact that will make this basket of raw talent and opportunity, not just one of the largest economies in the nation, but also be one of the best states with social mobility, economic advancement, educational progress, peace and security, responsible, responsive public and private sector actors,” he said.

That apart, Gov Sule, in February this year, flagged off the construction of a N1.9 billion Mega Bus Terminal in Karu near Abuja with a capacity of 900 parking spaces, to boost the economy of the state.

Governor Sule said the Mega Bus Terminal would be completed in one year and was expected to collapse about 22 bus stops located on the Karu – Abuja corridor when completed.

“The Ultra Modern Bus Terminus, when completed, will change the traffic management scheme of the area and ultimately see the full utilization of the Mohammadu Buhari International Market. And by extension, the project will positively affect the economy and social wellbeing of millions of people of the state,”

“The ground breaking ceremony of the state-of-art Mega Bus Terminal in Karu, is the first in the series that government proposes to establish in the state. These are Lafia, Akwanga and Keffi which will be unveiled in due course,” the governor maintained.

Similarly, the governor in May this year, awarded contract for the construction of N1.26 billion modern bus terminal in Lafia, the state capital.

Gov Sule said the project was aimed at decongesting the state capital of indiscriminate motor parks and also improve on the revenue base of the state, and provide job opportunities to the teeming youths.

The modern bus terminal in Lafia, was designed and built with 350-vehicle parking capacity to be completed within a period of 10 months and it contains filling stations, ATM machines and drivers’ lounge among other facilities.

Agbo Oduwose is an investment analysts in Lafia. He told our correspondent that with sustained commitment, Nasarawa is on the verge of being economically viable without necessary relying on a dwindling revenue from the federal purse.

“Indeed, all of these investment initiatives are not just an idea for Engineer Sule, but an idea for the entire people of the state.

“All of us in the state have a role to play towards visualizing the noble objective behind the investment drive of the present government, under Engr Abdullahi Sule.

“The farmer, teacher, nurse, trader, mechanic, doctor, contractor, every citizen and especially the civil servants, each has a role to play in this collective yearning and aspiration for a better Nasarawa State” he added.

For in the long run and according to Anatole France, a Nobel Laureate and French journalist, “to accomplish great things, we must not only act but also dream. Not only plan but also believe.”