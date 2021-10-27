Combating poverty, which has remained an overwhelming major socio-economic problem in most countries of the world, especially developing countries, is one of the major concern of responsible governments.

While some governments tend to treat poverty as a purely economic problem that could be overcome by means of carefully planned and implemented economic programmes, others see it as a menace that has eaten deep into the fabrics of human existence, caused major crises including insecurity and other socio economic problems and needed proactive measures to address.

Often, owing to lack of careful planning, most of the methods adopted in addressing poverty tend to scratch the surface without any visible improvement in the living standards of the masses leaving the problem still being uncertain.

In Nigeria for instance, despite its plentiful agricultural resources and oil wealth, poverty is widespread. A sizable part of the population lives below the poverty line with limited social services and infrastructures.

The country’s poor rural dwellers depend on agriculture for food and income. Small-scale farmers, who are largely rural dwellers, cultivate small land and depend on rain-fed agriculture for survival produce about 90 per cent of Nigeria’s food. The fact that this category are rural dwellers underscored the need for aggressive efforts at rural development. In Nasarawa state, the incumbent administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule has adopted a multi-dimensional approach to reduce poverty in the state by creating wealth and employment through sustained efforts at rural development.

The rural development efforts are geared towards increasing business activities in the communities and deflate insecurity to an appreciable level.

On assumption of office, governor Sule created a rural transformation agency that will help in bringing government closer to the rural areas.

Within so short a time, the Agency‘s imprint is visible almost all over the state as it constructed over 600 kilometers of feeder roads across the state. This has opened up the rural areas to a wide range of activities and reduced crimes in those areas.

The most important thing is that the roads links to areas where farmers can easily access markets to sell their produce without depending on intermediaries.

For instance, in Kokona Council area of the state, work on the road from Angoro to Bassa has tackled the issue of insecurity and increased activities in Arusu and Amba markets all in the local government areas.

Moreover, the agency has embarked on the construction of Sisinbaki-Kwarra road in Wamba local government. The road was hitherto a death trap.

Work on these rural roads has helped in no small measure in reducing poverty level while connecting different communities.

As should be expected, residents of most rural areas have continued to give good testimony even as they laud the governor for the efforts. Christopher Dakum of Sisinbaki village lauded Governor Sule for prioritizing rural development insisting that his approach has wiped the tears and reduced the hardship of the people of the locality.

Similarly, Gowon Ali of Moro community in Akwanga local government area said opening up Moro road has brought succor to the farmers in the area.

Also Nuhu Muhammad of Assakio said work on the Assakio- Obi road has significantly improved economic activities of the area especially farming communities along the road. Similarly, a farmer, Maryam Adamu, said the road has made it easy for them to access their farms.

Likewise, the residents of Angwa Bem village, a Tiv community where one of the new bridges is located, expressed joy over the completion of the bridge.

It is interesting to note that work on the Assakio -Obi road connects six villages and has made it easy for villagers to move their goods to the market, access school and medical care because a primary health care centre and a government primary school are located along the road.

In the Jangwa area of Awe local government, residents said ongoing construction of the twin bridge along Ribi- Jangwa road is already having a positive impact as on a daily basis, trailer-loads of food items are transported out of the state to different parts of the country.

Clearly, the state government’s rural development programme to assist farmers and rural populace has opened up the farming communities and linked them to urban centers.

This has contributed greatly in unveiling the vast agric potentials of the state. Of course, this all-important sector supports over 80 per cent of the means of livelihood of the people.

Different communities including Shabu, Gambo, Dogo Yaro, Sabon Pegi, Samunaka, Doka, Arugababa, Arugbalamu, and Lakio have all benefitted from the government’s renewed focus on rural development.

Indeed, the state government’s approach to rural development is helping enormously in changing the narrative of poverty in the state as it makes access to and from rural areas possible for farmers who continually transport their farm produce to markets without let or hindrance.

– Garba of Alhaqmedia Concepts wrote in from Lafia