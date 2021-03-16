By OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

Despite the operational and economic challenges business operating in the country face, NASCON Allied Industry has continued to deliver on its commitment for continuous shareholders value creation and retention of its position as market leader in its core business.

The company, for the financial year ended December 30, 2020, as its tradition of putting smile on the faces of its shareholders, proposed a dividend of 40 kobo per ordinary share. The dividend is subject to approval by shareholders at the annual general meeting (AGM) and deduction of withholding tax at the appropriate rate. The total estimated dividend to be paid for the year ended December 31, 2020 amounts to N1.060 billion.

Looking at the company’s dividend history in the last five years, from 2016 to 2020, NASCON has paid a total dividend of N16.714 billion to shareholders. Since the company was acquired by Dangote Industries Limited in 2006, record shows that it had adhered strictly to its policy of robust dividend payment as shareholders have enjoyed increment in dividend.

Dividend refers to a reward, cash or otherwise, that a company gives to its shareholders. Dividends can be issued in various forms, such as cash payment, stocks or any other form. A company’s dividend is decided by its board of directors and it requires the shareholders’ approval. A dividend is usually a part of the profit that the company shares with its shareholders.

NASCON as a company is not only a good dividend stock, it also rewards investors in terms of capital appreciation and has demonstrated a capacity to reward shareholders over a long period of time.

The company’s results for the period under review witnessed positive financial growth despite COVID-19 pandemic. The consumer goods sector, which the company belongs, is among the hardest hit by the economic crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. The manufacturing sector remains a critical segment and plays an integral role in the development and advancement of the Nigerian economy.

Reviewing the results, the company recorded a turnover of N28.010 billion in 2020 year end, representing a 1.90 per cent increase from the previous year of N27.488 billion.

However, cost of sales declined by 24.02 per cent from N21.647 billion in 2019 as against N16.448 billion in 2020, while gross profits stood at N11.562 billion higher than N5.841 billion in 2019. Operating profit also went up to N4.028 billion from N2.901 billion in 2019, while total comprehensive income for the year amounted to N2.690 billion compared to N1.845 billion in 2019.

Profit before tax up by 41.08 per cent from N2.769 billion to N3.907 billion in 2020, while profit after tax, increased by 45.80 per cent from N1.845 billion in the previous year to N2.690 billion in 2020. Earnings per share grew to N1.02 from 70 kobo in 2019.

The company’s total assets appreciated by 14.59 per cent to N44.309 billion as against N38.669 billion in 2019, while total equity also up by 14.70 per cent from N11.089 billion to N12.72 billion in 2020.

The company has continued to invest in backward integration projects as a strategy to diversify and add more value to both its shareholders and the Nigerian economy. Also, NASCON, is not only a good dividend stock, it also rewards investors in terms of capital appreciation on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and has demonstrated a capacity to reward shareholders over a long period of time.

According to Cordros Securities Limited research, NASCON is the biggest players in the Nigerian salt industry, accounting for 60 per cent of market share, respectively, saying, NASCON is the undisputed leader with 78 to 80 per cent in the bulk salt sub-segment.

NASCON’s total installed capacity for salt is 570,000 metric tonnes per annum while the Apapa refinery, located in the Apapa Port of Lagos, has an installed capacity of 275,000 metric tonnes per annum; the Port Harcourt refinery located in the seaport in Rivers State has an installed capacity of 210,000 metric tonnes per annum, and the Oregun plant’s installed capacity stands at 82,000 metric tonnes of salt per annum.

Speaking recently, the managing director, NASCON, Paul Farrer, said the company have proved resilient in the challenging business environment and is strongly focused on capacity growth and increased market penetration.

He disclosed that the company will be leveraging on a number of synergies including improved output in terms of quality, quantity and business efficiency to deliver value for all stakeholders.

Speaking recently, the chairman of the company, Mrs Yemisi Ayeni, said the firm’s adherence to best corporate governance practices has yielded the desired results as revealed in NASCON’s strong performance despite the harsh operating environment, delivering good returns to all stakeholders.

She stated NASCON Allied Industries is the company to watch out for in the future in terms of performance as it is breaking new grounds while embarking on projects that will enable it to remain a reference point in the food industry.

Ayeni stated that the food processing company will continue to partner the exchange in its drive to ensure that best practices are adopted by listed companies.

It would be recalled that executive director, Commercial, Fatima Aliko Dangote, recently assured the shareholders of good returns on their investments, noting that, the firm was doing so much to enhance their stakes on a consistent basis.

According to her, we are expanding, we are investing on new refinery for our salt and we are also looking at innovations, we are bringing other products that are going to be launched soon.