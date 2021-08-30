The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and the Department of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering, Bayero University Kano (BUK), have agreed to work together to provide a robust platform for the development and fabrication of agricultural equipment and tools, training on repairs of tractors, its maintenance and also joint research endeavours including the increase in performance and standardisation of agricultural machinery.

According to a statement issued at the weekend by assistant chief information officer, Chinyere Obiora-Ekwuazi, this was a move to see that modern technological equipment and engineering tools are effectively used in the development of the agriculture sector.

And to deepen the collaboration, the head of department of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering BUK, Dr. M.L. Attanda and his team visited the Agency on Thursday in Abuja.

In his presentation, Dr. Attanda said a successful collaboration between NASENI and Agricultural and Environmental Engineering Department of BUK would provide room for the above mentioned areas, noting that his department was established to train and produce agricultural engineers with the requisite skills and capabilities which meet world standards.

According to him, “The department has so many machines ranging from three unserviceable tractors that needed to be repaired and installed, Equipment and Tools for Fabrication Workshop which include; Lathe Machine, Electric Hacksaw G7016, AC Arc Welding machine 1, Ac Arc Welding Machine 11, Bench Vices, etc.”

He said further that the University has “Post-Harvest Machinery for Rice and other Grains Value Chain which needs installation and structure to accommodate the value Chain Machines such as Grain milling/Hulling machine, Rice milling/Grain Dehusking machine, Rice Polishing Machine, Rice Destoning Machine, Grains Storage (Silo) and Rapid Steam Paddy Perboiler”.

Dr, Attanda added that the objective of the collaboration could not be achieved without proper installation, maintenance and utilization of the equipment and machinery meant for both students learning and staff research, noting that its proposed collaboration with NASENI would immensely bridge the existing gaps in agricultural machinery skills training for students and researches by staff.

“This collaboration will eventually enhance the level of machinery skills acquisition by the students, output of the department and productivity of our country. On behalf of the Department of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering, Bayero University Kano, I would like to express our sincere appreciation to the management of NASENI for this opportunity as well as the anticipated support toward achieving our set objectives,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of NASENI, Prof Mohammed Sani Haruna, who was represented by the Coordinating Director , Science Infrastructure, Prof. Umar Gaya, said that the mandate of the Agency stipulates rendering of professional service to institutions and organizations where needed. He added that NASENI has made several interventions in the areas of Agriculture, health, power, education, transport, industries amongst others.

According to him, NASENI was willing to collaborate with the University as well as getting the University involved in reverse engineering and other areas that could ensure the development of Nigeria as a nation in terms of science, technology and innovation, the statement said.