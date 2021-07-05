National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) is set to partner the Imo State government in the deployment of engineering and infrastructure for the state’s development.

Making a presentation during a courtesy call on Governor Hope Uzodinma at the Government House, the executive vice chairman (EVC) of NASENI, Prof. Maiwalima Haruna, who led top management staff of the agency on the visit, listed possible areas of collaboration with the state.

He said NASENI has the requisite skills and manpower to help Imo fast track development in renewable energy such as solar, kinetic turbine, agriculture, education, housing, transport sector, power and aviation.

Haruna said the agency has established various pilot phases of technologies to different states, saying the technologies which have been proven to be useful can also be deployed to the state to boost its infrastructural development.

The NASENI boss urged the governor to take advantage of its various agricultural interventions to boost food security in the state.

“In agriculture, the unmanned aerial vehicle for spraying insecticides and herbicides in the farm. It can also be used for intelligence gathering if a camera is installed in it. We have other agricultural implements such as rice thresher, cassava grater, dryer for garri processing. Meat dryers to reduce unhygienic processing. Oil extractor.

“On other agricultural intervention in collaboration with NIRSAL is the national tractor rehabilitation, recovery and redeployment. It refurbishes tractors which would relieve state governors of having to pay for services of tractors; rather rehabilitated tractors can be leased for a fee.

“Smart modular irrigation process to enable farmers to pump water to the farm rather than going to the river. This irrigation process can make states have about three farming seasons in a year because of the availability of water.

This is in collaboration with NIRSAL with technical support from NASENI for enhanced food production,” he added.

The EVC posited that NASENI is ready and willing to be part of the Imo State success story.

In his response, Uzodinma praised the agency for its interventions in various sectors of the nation’s economy, stressing the world has left analogue economy and advanced countries and nations have moved to digital economy which is about science and technology, describing NASENI’s activities as very encouraging and gives hope to the country.

He urged the NASENI boss to prioritise the state’s technological needs, even as he asked the agency to extend its services to the defence industry, agriculture, aviation, electricity and alternative energy.

A 10-man committee was set up at the end of the meeting to begin the process of collaboration to firm up the partnership between the agency and the state for rapid technological growth.