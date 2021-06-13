President Muhammadu Buhari has received the Modular Irrigation System, an innovation that allows farmers to independently irrigate their farms without depending on river basins, from National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

The executive vice chairman/chief executive, NASENI, Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna, presented the sample to the president at the presidential villa, Abuja on Friday.

Speaking to correspondents after the presentation to the president, Haruna said a solar power pump was developed to draw water from borehole.

He said the mechanism can be carried about and will enable individual farmers to irrigate their farms on their own.

He said “The Modular Irrigation System is an innovation and invention for the agric sector. It is a process in which we have developed a scheme for individual farmers to be able to irrigate their farms without waiting for river basins.

“In that case, we have developed solar-powered pumping system; the water can come from a borehole, if there is no river or stream nearby. As a result, they are mobile equipment; the pumping machine and the solar energy supply is also mobile, a farmer can fold it back to his house and bring it to farm whenever he needs it.

“The good thing about the scheme is that we have demonstrated, working in collaboration with NIRSA (Nigeria Incentive Risk-based Sharing System for Agriculture), a parastatal of the Central Bank of Nigeria, that it is practicable to have three farming seasons in a year.

“So, that means a farmer can be engaged in his own activities without necessarily looking for an alternative employment. Three crop seasons in a year, that is what the Modular Irrigation System is. It’s a collaborative work between NASENI and NIRSAL.”