The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has mapped out strategies to collaborate with the Nigerian Army to develop Research and Development (R&D) in order to transform the Nigerian economy.

A statement issued yesterday by Olusegun Ayeoyenikan Deputy Director, Information the agency said this was made possible when Major General Charles Ofoche, Chief of Transformation and Innovation Center of the Nigerian Army led a delegation on behalf of the Nigeria Chief of Army Staff Lt. General Farouk Yahaya on a courtesy visit to NASENI.

The visit was to revive all existing working collaborations between the Agency and the Nigerian Army especially in specific areas of innovation, research and development (R&Ds), the statement said.

He said with R&Ds, Nigeria could begin the manufacturing of machines and spare parts using its indigenous resources (human and material resources) as the nation could no longer continue to consume imported finished products, adding that, it is wasteful and lack of diligent exploration citizen’s creative minds and innovation which had kept Nigeria where it is today.

“Until we start producing all the critical machines and spare parts which Nigeria needs up to 80%, we will not meet up with global standards and trends or competitiveness. We need to be competitive in everything we do,” Ofoche said.

He, however, commended NASENI’s efforts in promoting the development of science, technology and innovation in Nigeria, adding that collaborating with the Agency would enable the two parties to nurture the nation’s vast natural resources.

“R&D is the way to go and with Army applications, we can defeat the bad people and make Nigeria better” he stressed.

In his response, the Executive Vice Chairman /CEO of NASENI Engr. Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna said the Agency was ready to work with the Army in promoting the importance of R&D in the development of the nation’s economy.

