BY DUSTAN AGHEDO, Lagos

Following the recent spate of violence and tragic events across the country in the past few days, Islamic society, the Nasrul-lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT) has set up relief funds for victims of #EndSARS, urging Nigerians to embrace justice, peace and dialogue for a prosperous and inclusive Nigeria.

The society condemned all the acts of violence, arson and banditry by hoodlums as it expressed shock at the reported use of gunshots to disperse peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll gate and the wanton loss of lives and livelihood from incidents of arson, riots and looting by hoodlums in several states.

The President of NASFAT, Mr. Niyi Yusuf called on security agencies to always exercise restraint as they restore law and order across the country while appealing to all protesters and demonstrators to call off all related street protests and embrace the opportunity for dialogue and peace.

Yusuf in a signed statement by the publicity secretary, NASFAT, AbdulAkeem Yusuf commended the governors for their speedy inauguration of judicial panel of inquiry into alleged cases of police brutality at the state level, as it welcomes immediate resolution of the crisis and justice to all affected persons from the mayhem in line with the laws and constitution of Nigeria, while also lauding youths who have conducted themselves peacefully.

He explained that for NASFAT affected members, a N10m victims restitution relief fund has been established to provide succour to those injured and whose businesses and properties may have been vandalized.

The society expressed condolences to families of victims and policemen who lost their lives in different cities in Nigeria, commiserating with those who lost valuables as well.

He urged the government to accelerate genuine dialogue and consultation with civil society organisations, religious leaders, community elders and youth associations towards implementing the announced police reforms, reforming of other institutions, job creation, poverty reduction, promotion of good governance and collaboration for a more just, united, peaceful, prosperous and inclusive Nigeria.