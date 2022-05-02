Niger State governor Abubakar Sani Bello has said that some prominent senatorial aspirants from his zone have dropped their ambition to support him.

The governor disclosed this when he accepted the APC expression of interest and nomination forms at the weekend in Government House Minna, to contest for the Niger North senatorial seat in the 2023 general election.

The forms were purchased by his commissioners last Thursday in Abuja but it took few days for the governor to formally accept the nomination form to contest.

Governor Sani Bello said that he was particularly encouraged by the solidarity shown by other aspirants from the zone and across political parties, whom he explained have placed the interest of the zone far above personal ambition.

He named some of such aspirants to include former PDP governorship aspirant, Hon Umar Nasko who had earlier indicated interest to run on the platform of PDP.

The governor also applauded another prominent aspirant, Sani Duba who he said has also dropped his aspiration, adding that he appreciated them for what they did.

He said, “Although before now I did not want to run for the Senate after eight years in office as governor, but I have to bow to the wish of many of you who had mounted this pressure genuinely.”

The chairman of the Niger State Commissioners Forum, Mamman Musa who presented the nomination form to the governor said he deserved to serve the state and Niger North in particular at the National Assembly.

He said that the cabinet members are honoured to have worked under the governor adding that “we are sure that you will replicate your achievements at the National Assembly as a senator. This is why we lobbied to buy the forms.”